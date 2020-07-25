STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India-EU Summit renews agreement on scientific and technological cooperation

Last week, the two sides agreed to renew the agreement on scientific cooperation till 2025 at the 15th India-EU Summit, which was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Indian side.

Published: 25th July 2020 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union have renewed their agreement to expand scientific and technological cooperation aimed at strengthening their collaboration in this area in the next five years.

Last week, the two sides agreed to renew the agreement on scientific cooperation till 2025 at the 15th India-EU Summit, which was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Indian side.

The European Union delegation was headed by European Council President Charles Michel and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The agreement was initially signed on November 23, 2001, and renewed in 2007 and 2015.

In the last five years, the level of co-investment on India-EU Research Technology Development projects has been stepped up for addressing societal challenges such as affordable healthcare, water, energy, food, and nutrition, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

The cooperation has been focused on water, green transport, e-mobility, clean energy, circular economy, bio-economy, health, and ICT.

Additional areas such as climate change, sustainable urban development, manufacturing, advanced materials, nanotechnologies and biotechnology, food processing, and ocean research may also be considered in future endeavors, the statement said.

The EU and India are at the forefront of human development and innovation.

For India, addressing the basic needs of its people, including through frugal innovation, and excelling in high-tech markets are twin objectives.

Both areas offer mutually beneficial opportunities for EU-India cooperation, it said.

Increased exchanges between students, researchers, and professionals would benefit both sides.

India and the EU share a mutual interest in reciprocal mobility of talent, it said.

"The EU-India cooperation should also foster innovation by promoting networking between EU and Indian innovators, start-ups, incubators, and accelerators by setting up joint platforms, both offline and virtual, and engaging in coaching, training and staff exchanges."

"Highly qualified workers could be integrated into Indian and EU-led innovation system industries and help maintain technology-based leadership and sharing of best practices, internationalization of SMEs, and contributing in the global value chain," the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India EU summit scientific technological cooperation Narendra Modi
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp