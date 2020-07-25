ITBP jawans learning Mandarin to break through language barrier at China border

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: To tackle the language barrier while dealing with the Chinese People's Liberation Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has launched a full-fledged course of Mandarin language for officers and soldiers of the border police force.

"The aim is to train our officers and soldiers efficiently in the language. This will be helpful in bridging the communication gap will help forces tackle the situation efficiently," said director of ITBP Academy, Mussoorie.

Established in Mussoorie in 1978, the academy has upgraded the course to equip the force with the language so that they can efficiently deal with the Chinese at the line of actual control (LAC).

Chinese Language Department of the academy has revamped the course to upgrade it for all soldiers and officers of the border police force.

Earlier, the training of the language was provided to the selected ones in the force but after the Galwan incident, changes have been added to many areas of the forces involved in the patrolling along the LAC.

Officials of the academy added that during border confrontations, many times, forces have to use old banners of Mandarin to communicate with the PLA. This includes mostly signalling them to return to their land or stating they have entered Indian land.

On July 17, ITBP chief S Deswal met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to discuss issues related to infrastructure and others in border areas of the state.

The ITBP has its presence on forward posts in Badahoti and Mana Pass. Uttarakhand shares 350kms border with China.