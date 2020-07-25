Jammu and Kashmir COVID-19 death toll reaches 300

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The total number of coronavirus deaths in Jammu and Kashmir has increased to 300 after four COVID-19 infected patients died on Saturday, according to doctors.

The doctors said of the four victims, three belonged to Srinagar district and one to Baramulla.

Till Friday evening, 16,782 people had been reported as infected by COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 9,217 have recovered completely leaving 7,269 active cases in the union territory.

Authorities have already reimposed a lockdown in nine districts of Kashmir except Bandipora, which will remain in force till 6 a.m. of July 27.

Markets will reopen in a phased manner from July 27 to allow Eid shopping, but prevent overcrowding on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha which falls on August 1..

All religious preachers have appealed to celebrate Eid with the utmost austerity and spend more time in prayer and penance as the world was facing one of its worst challenges due to the pandemic.