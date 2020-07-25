STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh government to employ kin of anganwadi workers who die of COVID-19

However, kin of deceased anganwadi workers must fulfil prescribed qualifications to be directly appointed.

Representational image of an Anganwadi

By PTI

BHOPAL: The Madhya Pradesh government will employ a female family member of anganwadi workers or assistants who succumb to COVID-19 after contracting the infection on duty.

State Minister for Woman and Child Development Imarti Devi said a family member of anganwadi workers or assistants, who die of the infection after performing their duties as "corona warriors", would be appointed to the same post.

If an anganwadi worker or assistant is on duty under the national or state Disaster Management Act and contracts the infection and dies of it, then her female family member will be appointed to the same post, Devi stated in a release.

However, kin of deceased anganwadi workers must fulfil prescribed qualifications to be directly appointed, she said.

As on Friday, the COVID-19 case count in Madhya Pradesh reached at 26,210, while the toll went up to 791, a health official said.

