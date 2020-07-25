STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra adds 9,251 COVID-19 cases; total tally reaches 3,66,368

With addition of 1,080 new cases, Mumbai's tally now stands sat 1,08,060 while the death toll went up by 52 in the day to 6,036, the department said.

Published: 25th July 2020 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 10:07 PM   |  A+A-

Medical volunteers wearing protective gear check a thermometer gun scanner at a COVID-19 testing camp at Dadar in Mumbai Monday July 20 2020.

Medical volunteers wearing protective gear check a thermometer gun scanner at a COVID-19 testing camp at Dadar in Mumbai Monday July 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI:  Maharashtra on Saturday reported 9,251 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative count in the state to 3,66,368 while fatalities mounted by 257, including 116 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), to 13,389, the State Health Department said.

A record number of 7,227 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recovered cases to 2,07,194.

Maharashtra now has 1,45,785 active cases. A total of 18,36,920 people have been tested so far for COVID-19, the department said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 56.55 percent while the fatality rate is 3.65 percent, it said.

The MMR saw a single-day spike of 3,523 new cases, taking the patient count to 2,20,840 while fatalities reached 8,895, it said.

Pune city saw a staggering rise of 1,913 new cases while the neighboring Pimpri Chinchwad registered 866 cases in the day.

45 patients died in Pune city. Elsewhere, Aurangabad and Nagpur registered a rise of 238 and 126 new patients in the day, respectively.

Nashik city reported a rise of 306 cases and Ahmednagar 115, the release said.

Currently, 8,94,509 people are home quarantined while 44,603 are in institutional quarantine, it said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,66,368, deaths 13,389, recoveries 2,07,194, active cases 1,45,785 and people tested so far 18,36,920.

