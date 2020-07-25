Punjab police IG Kaustubh Sharma tests COVID-19 positive
His sample was taken on Friday morning after he had a high fever for the last two-three days, the doctor said, adding that his report came positive in the night.
CHANDIGARH: The inspector general of police of Faridkot range in Punjab has tested positive for COVID-19, a health official said on Saturday.
The senior IPS officer, Kaustubh Sharma, has been admitted to a hospital in Faridkot, civil surgeon Rajinder Kumar said.
The officer's 30 contacts will be tested for coronavirus, Kumar said.