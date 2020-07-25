STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Restore Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood on August 5: Apni Party chief to Centre

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Altaf Bukhari on Friday demanded that statehood of J&K should be restored on August 5, when it was split last year into two Union Territories.

Published: 25th July 2020 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Syed Altaf Bukhari

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Syed Altaf Bukhari (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Altaf Bukhari on Friday demanded that statehood of J&K should be restored on August 5, when it was split last year into two Union Territories.
At a press conference in Jammu, Bukhari said, the Centre should restore the statehood of J&K on August 5.

“The Reorganisation Act was for one year and it is our right that our statehood should be restored.” 
J&K should be given back its status else “we will continue for restoration of statehood which was snatched from us on August 5,” he said.

The JKAP president, however, did not refer to revocation of Articles 370 and 35A. Incidentally, Bukhari was the first mainstream politician to say that Kashmiris should move beyond Article 370 after its scrapping.

The other parties, including the National Conference, the PDP and the Congress, have condemned the scrapping of J&K’s special status and are demanding restoration of special status and statehood. Taking a dig at bureaucrats, Bukhari said J&K has unresponsive bureaucracy, who have no connect with the people. “The officials don’t listen to people and don’t attend to the phone calls.

They are not responsive”. The Apni Party president demanded restoration of high-speed internet which remains suspended since last year. “Due to non-availability of high-speed internet services, all spheres of life are badly affected. Militants use satellite phones not 4G internet, which is not restored despite repeated pleas from students and others.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Altaf Bukhari Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp