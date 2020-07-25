STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serum Institute of India seeks DCGI nod for phase 2, 3 clinical trials of Oxford vaccine for COVID-19

The sources told PTI that the Pune-based drug firm submitted its application to the DCGI on Friday seeking permission for conducting the trials of the vaccine candidate 'Covishield'.

Published: 25th July 2020

Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with AstraZeneca for manufacturing the Oxford vaccine candidate for COVID-19, has sought permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for conducting phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the potential vaccine, highly-placed sources said on Saturday.

"According to the application, it would conduct an observer-blind, randomized controlled study to determine the safety and immunogenicity of 'Covishield' in healthy Indian adults. The firm said that around 1,600 participants of more than 18 years would be enrolled in the study," a source said.

Initial results of the first two-phase trials of the vaccine conducted in five trial sites in the UK showed it has an acceptable safety profile and homologous boosting increased antibody responses, the source said.

India will ensure regulatory facilitation and actively consider supplementing resources if needed for expediting the Serum Institute of India's phase 3 trial of a vaccine for COVID-19 developed by Oxford University.

With the trials of COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University showing encouraging results, Serum Institute of India (SII) on Monday had said it will apply for a licence from the Indian regulator to start clinical trials of the shot in a week's time.

SII, the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, has been chosen by Oxford and its partner AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine once it gets ready.

To introduce the vaccine, SII, the world's largest vaccine maker by the number of doses produced and sold, has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute (Oxford University) in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.

On the partnership with AstraZeneca, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla had said, "Serum Institute of India has entered a manufacturing partnership with AstraZeneca to produce and supply 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Oxford University."

These vaccines will be for India and middle and low-income countries across the world (GAVI countries), he had said.

The firm plans to start phase 2 and 3 human trials in India in August.

Oxford University on Monday announced satisfactory progress with the vaccine, making it one of the leading ones among the dozens of vaccine candidates being developed around the world.

According to a report in the Lancet, the initial trial results showed that the vaccine is safe and prompts a protective immune response.

Last Monday, NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul had said that India will ensure regulatory facilitation and actively consider supplementing resources if needed for expediting SII's phase 3 trial of the vaccine developed by Oxford University.

"Regulatory facilitation will be ensured. It is already being undertaken and being done. If resources need to be supplemented, that will be actively considered."

"The government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people of India and the international community has access to an Indian vaccine as early as possible," Paul had said.

