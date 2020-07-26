25-year-old woman gives birth to baby girl on NDRF rescue boat in flood-hit Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A 25-year-old woman delivered her baby on a rescue boat in the flood-affected East Champaran district of Bihar on Sunday. The boat was engaged in a rescue operation of NDRF's 9th Battalion.

The woman, identified as Rima Devi, is wife of Muni Lal Mahato and a resident of Gobari village, ward no 06 under Banjariya block. She was in the advance stage of her pregnancy and developed acute pains when she was being moved to a safer place from her flooded village.

A team of NDRF rescuers, led by ASI Jitendra Kumar with the help of an ASHA worker professionally evacuated and ensured privacy to her for safe delivery on the boat.

Commandant Vijay Sinha of Bihta (Patna) said that Rima Devi finally delievered the baby girl on the boat under the supervision of NDRF rescuers and ASHA workers. "The woman and her baby have been shifted to a nearby PHC at Banjariya in Motihari by an ambulance. Their health conditions are stable," Sinha informed The New Indian Express.

The 9th Battalion NDRF rescuers are well trained as the Medical First Responders (MFRs). Under their training, they also learn about childbirth during an emergency.

This is the 10th childbirth (including a birth of twins) by the battalion during evacuation of expecting mothers from flood-hit areas since 2013.

He further added that at present, a total of 21 NDRF teams are deployed in 12 districts of Bihar to tackle flood-related disasters. This includes two teams in East Champaran district under the supervision of assistant commandant Arvind Mishra.