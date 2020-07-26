STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

As Assam reels under floods, data shows havoc increasing annually 

In 2015, a little less than 1,000 persons died of flood and rain-related incidents, but in 2019, nearly 2,500 persons had lost their lives, according to government data.

Published: 26th July 2020 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers stand next to part of a school that collapsed due to floodwater at Bhurbandha village near Samaguri inAssam's Nagaon district

Villagers stand next to part of a school that collapsed due to floodwater at Bhurbandha village near Samaguri inAssam's Nagaon district. (Photo| ANI)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 100 persons have died in the floods in Assam so far while another 147 were killed in lightning strikes in Bihar last month. But with the monsoon season less than half way through, more loss of lives and property are expected if the trend in the past five years is anything to go by.

Take for instance human lives lost. In 2015, a little less than 1,000 persons died of flood and rain-related incidents, but in 2019, nearly 2,500 persons had lost their lives, according to government data. The loss of cattle also increased. While in 2015, less than 30,000 cattle died, in 2019, it was nearly 72,000. (See graphic 1)

To sum up the flood and its impact in the past five years, over 8,700 people were killed, over 2 lakh cattle died and more than 36 lakh houses were destroyed in floods. The cost of damage to property has also shot up in these five years.

While in 2015, the damage suffered totaled Rs 33,257 crore, in 2018, the last year for which data is available, it went up to Rs 95,736 crore. The cost of damage is likely to be more in 2019 as over a dozen states, including Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Maharashtra, witnessed large-scale devastation. 

Besides the rising damages, the cost to the exchequer towards relief work has also increased. In 2016-17, the Centre released Rs 11,441 cr under the National Disaster Relief Fund while its share under the State Disaster Relief Fund was Rs 8,375 crore. This increased to Rs 14,108 cr and Rs 10,429 cr respectively in 2019-20. (See graphic 2)

The flood’s increasing loss of lives and property appears to make a mockery of all the expert committees, task forces and commissions the government has formed. 

In 1972, the Ganga Flood Control Commission was set up in Patna to address the flood problem and erosion in the Ganga basin states. In 1980, the Brahmaputra Board came into existence to address the flood erosion problem in the northeastern states and Sikkim. (See table)

The government also launched a Flood Management Programme in the Eleventh Plan (2007-12) for providing financial assistance to state governments to undertake work related to river management, flood control, anti-erosion, drainage development, flood proofing, among others. 

The FMP was continued for three years under the Twelfth Plan from 2017-18 to 2019-20. It has subsequently been included as a component of the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

But all these appear to have come to a naught as the government’s approach is more reactive than proactive, according to experts. Instead of focusing on the real problem, it was only concerned about relief measures, they said.

They pointed out that the area affected by floods has doubled since 1950. "The flood-affected area in 1950 was 25 million hectare, now it has doubled to nearly 50 million hectare. But, what is surprising is that nobody looks concerned about the real issues. Earlier, only villages used to be affected but now cities are also getting flooded. Chennai and Patna are just examples. I had written to the government in 2015, highlighting the poor drainage system in cities," said former IIT professor Dinesh Kumar Mishra.

Himanshu Thakkar, the coordinator of the South Asia Network of Dams, Rivers and People, said effective management of dams could bring down the damage caused by floods. "We have over 5,000 dams. Every dam can help moderate floods in the downstream area but only if it is operated properly," Thakkar said.

Thakkar raised questions on embankments, saying hardly any cost benefit analysis has been done on this. "We are just mechanically going forward. We are encroaching upon flood plains and river beds and we are doing sand mining. All these add to the floods," he said. 

Committees & commissions Aim Work
Ganga Flood Control Commission Flood, erosion in Ganga basin states Prepared 23 comprehensive master plans
Rashtriya Barh Ayog To evolve coordinated, integrated approach for flood control Submitted report in 1980 recommending measures Brahmaputra Board
Brahmaputra Board Flood, erosion problems in northeastern states Prepared 57 master plans for implementation
Task Force-2004 Flood management and erosion control Submitted report in December 2004, recommending short, long term measures
Flood Management Programme  To provide financial assistance for river management, flood control, erosion Other than allocating financial aid, it is involved in flood forecasting
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam floods Assam flooding data Assam flood woes Brahmaputra Assam rain havoc Assam monsoon
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp