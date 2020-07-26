BJP criticises Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's working from home operation

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Sunday criticised Uddhav Thackeray-led government. He said that there are two chief ministers in Maharashtra; one is operating from home – Matoshree residence of Thackeray, while another is touring Maharashtra hinting at Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil criticised Uddhav Thackeray for giving interview only to his party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ and not other media outlets. Patil said that they have no ‘Operation Lotus’ plan to topple the Thackeray government

"There is a three-party government in Maharashtra; they cannot trust each other therefore they are trying to give confidence to others through false trust," Patil said.

He also demanded that the deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar should not spend most of his time in Mumbai as he is the guardian minister of Pune and should devote more time there to contain the spread of the virus.

"The Opposition leaders are not taken into confidence while taking the decisions in Pune. The COVID-19 cases are rising. It is the failure of the government,” he said.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar defended the Uddhav Thackeray government saying the captain of the government is doing work. Pawar said that the work of the Maha Vikas Aghadi has been appreciated by international independent agencies.

Pawar is touring Maharashtra, on Sunday. He was in Aurangabad where he said that captain has to remain at a place to manoeuvre the operation of the government. “It is not necessary that the captain should be on the field,” the NCP chief said.

Earlier, Pawar visited Solapur, Pune, Nasik where he had meetings with various stakeholders to understand their issues. Pawar said that the central government is yet to give any fund to the state government to boost the economy.