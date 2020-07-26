STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Organ donation, transplant hit hard in MP's worst hit Indore district

No organ donation has taken place in the district since March 24, though a liver transplant from a living donor took place in a private hospital here on July 17.

An elderly woman being discharged after a full recovery from COVID-19 at Aurobindo Hospital, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Indore, Monday, May 18, 2020.

For representational purpose. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Life-saving organ transplant procedures have come to a standstill in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh with not a single donation taking place since March 24 when the first set of COVID-19 cases were detected here, a senior health official said on Sunday.

No organ donation has taken place in the district since March 24, though a liver transplant from a living donor took place in a private hospital here on July 17, said Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Dean Jyoti Bindal.

According to officials, organs like heart, liver, kidney from 39 brain dead people have given a new lease of life to over 220 persons in the past four years before March 24.

These people belong to Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra etc, they added.

Indore currently has 6,858 COVID-19 cases, including 304 deaths and 4,660 having been discharged after recovery.

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 716 new coronavirus cases, 153 of them from Indore, taking the infection count in the state to 26,926, health officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic increased to 799 with eight more people succumbing to the viral infection.

Four deaths were reported from Bhopal and one each from Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Chhatarpur districts, officials said.

The worst-affected Indore district reported the highest 153 new coronavirus cases during the day, followed by 132 in Bhopal and 60 in Jabalpur.

On the other hand, 622 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Saturday.

The number of coronavirus cases in Indore district rose to 6,709.

Death toll in the district rose to 303.

Bhopal has reported 5,109 COVID-19 patients, including 154 who died.

The case count in Jabalpur went up to 972.

No new coronavirus case was reported from four districts since Friday evening even though all 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

There are 2,980 active containment zones in the state.

So far in July, 13,333 new coronavirus cases (about 50 per cent of total) and 227 deaths (over 28 per cent of total deaths) have been recorded in Madhya Pradesh.

As of June 30, the case count was 13,593 and death toll 572 in the state.

