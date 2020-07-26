Dehradun diary: All that is happening in the nation's Devabhumi

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

PM may inaugurate Dobra-Chanti bridge

CM Trivendra Singh Rawat has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Dobra-Chanti bridge, the country’s longest motorable single-lane bridge in Tehri district. According to officials, the work on the bridge has been completed and only the final checks and load testing are left.

The work is likely to finish by September. The ambitious project has been in the works for the past 14 years. The construction of the bridge was started in tenure of ND Tiwari government in 2006 and the estimated cost was around Rs 89 crore at the time. The bridge will serve a population of around 3 lakh.

IAF requested to prepare three landing grounds

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has sent a proposal to the Centre urging the Indian Air Force to prepare at least three advanced landing grounds in the forward areas in the state to help armed forces transport both men and material to the border areas in case there is a requirement.

In the proposal, the Uttarakhand government has said that the Indian Air Force should develop the airstrips in Chamoli, Uttarkashi and Pithoragarh for both military and civilian purposes. The proposal comes at a time when India has stepped up efforts to build infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control despite border tensions with China. The airstrips can also play an important role in terms of helping people in times of disasters and boost tourism.

Uttarakhand women to get land ownership rights soon

Uttarakhand state government is planning to give land ownership rights to women by amending the Uttarakhand Zamindari Abolition and Land Reforms Act. The move is aimed to facilitate the women who are working in fields owned by their husbands especially in the hilly areas of the state.

So far in Uttarakhand, land ownership rights are transferred to men in the family which are then passed on to their sons. The Uttarakhand government has been planning to introduce the amendment for the daughters and now it is also mulling the same for wives.

Justice Malimath to be acting CJ of Uttarakhand HC

The Union ministry of law and justice last week issued notified the appointment of Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath as the acting Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand high court (HC) from July 28. Justice Malimath, the senior-most judge of the HC, will replace Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan who is set to retire on July 27.

58-year-old Justice Malimath was enrolled as an advocate in January 1987 in Bengaluru and practised in constitutional, civil, criminal, labour and service matters at the Karnataka HC. He was later appointed as the additional judge of the Karnataka HC in February 2008 and permanent judge in Feb 2010.