Haryana reports three more COVID-19 deaths; 794 new cases take tally to 31,332

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Three more COVID-19 fatalities in Haryana took the death toll to 392 on Sunday, while the total caseload climbed to 31,332 with 794 fresh instances of the viral infection, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.

Panchkula district reported its first COVID-19 death, while one fatality each was registered in Hisar and Kurukshetra districts.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases, Faridabad reported 219 new instances of the disease, Gurgaon 121, Rewari 81, Panipat 47, Karnal 44, Rohtak 39, Ambala 32, Kurukshetra 28, Sonipat 24, Panchkula 19 and Yamunanagar 25, according to the bulletin.

Haryana has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases over the past week, with most of them from districts in the national capital region (NCR).

On July 17, Haryana had reported the highest single-day spike of 795 cases, while 724 cases were added on July 22, 789 on July 23, 780 on July 24 and 783 on July 25.

Active cases in the state currently stood at 6,556, while 24,384 have been discharged following recovery.

The state's recovery rate on Sunday was 77.82 per cent while the rate of doubling of infection was 23 days.