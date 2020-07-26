'I am fine': Shivraj Singh Chouhan salutes corona warriors for their services

By ANI

BHOPAL: A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to the Chirayu Hospital for treatment, Chouhan on Sunday said that he is fine and saluted the corona warriors of the state for their services.

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan urged people to inform health officials if they develop any symptoms of coronavirus.

"Friends, I'm fine. The dedication of #CoronaWarriors is commendable. I salute all the Corona warriors of the state serving the #COVID-19 victims by risking their lives selflessly," Chouhan said in a tweet (translated from Hindi).

In a subsequent tweet, he said, "Instead of being afraid of #COVID-19, we should fight it with full confidence. Keeping two yards distance, washing hands and wearing masks are the biggest weapons to save yourself from coronavirus. I appeal to all the people to use these weapons for yourself and your loved ones."

In another tweet, the Chief Minister urged people not to be afraid if they get infected with coronavirus, but tell health officials about it.

"If you have become infected then there is no need to fear. If you show symptoms, do not hide them. Tell them immediately so that treatment can be started on time. Timely treatment will make you fully healthy. Be careful. I pray to god that you all remain safe and healthy," he tweeted.