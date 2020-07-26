STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's brave forces foiled Pakistan's sinister plans in Kargil war: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

He said that 21 years ago, Pakistan tried to backstab India's friendly endeavours to divert its ongoing internal conflicts.

Published: 26th July 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On 'Kargil Vijay Diwas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Pakistan and said it undertook the misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts.

Speaking at the 67th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', he said Pakistan tried to backstab in response to India's friendly endeavours. "Today is Kargil Vijay Diwas. 21 years ago, on this day our Army won the Kargil war. India can never forget circumstances under which the war was fought. Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India's land and to divert its ongoing internal conflicts," he said.

"India was then trying to have cordial relations with Pakistan but as it is said it is the nature of wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason. People of such nature think evil even of those who do good to them. That is why in response to India's friendly endeavours Pakistan tried to backstab. But the world witnessed the valour and strength of India's brave forces." the Prime Minister said.

ALSO READ| Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine: PM Modi

"You can imagine, the enemy was perched high on the mountains while our forces were fighting them. But the high morale and true of our forces won against mountains," he added.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

Taking to Twitter earlier, Modi said that we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations. Will speak more about this during today's #MannKiBaat, which begins shortly. #CourageInKargil," he tweeted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kargil Vijay Diwas Narendra Modi 1999 Pakistan war Kargil war Mann ki baat
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp