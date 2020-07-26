Maoists kill two cadres for outweighing 'people's choice' over their diktat in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

In a rare incident the outlawed Maoists, apparently pushed on a back-foot by security forces across the major areas of the conflict-ridden Bastar zone in south Chhattisgarh, didn’t spare their two cadres who took the side of the people instead of carrying out their commands and hacked them to death.

Two jan-militia commanders were killed in full public view by the armed Maoists before the villagers at Potali village in strife-torn Dantewada district, for not obeying the given directive to blow up a small bridge over a rivulet and to dig up the interior roads that connects with the district headquarter.

The rebels identified as Bajrang Vetti and Tindo Mandavi were assigned to execute the task. However, the duo, perceiving the annoyance prevailing among local villagers against destroying the bridge and the road, expressed their reluctance to carry out the order.

“This rare incident shows a sheer state of exasperation among the Maoists who killed their own cadres and later brutally thrashed the villagers who intervened to save Vetti and Mandavi voicing their protest. After getting the information the police force and ambulance were sent to the spot to assist in taking the injured persons to hospital” said Sunderraj P, inspector general of police (Bastar Zone).

As many 15 villagers were beaten by the armed Red brigade. The injured villagers elucidated that the Maoists had earlier organised a meeting of inhabitants from adjoining four villages at Potali and directed the two Maoist militia to dig up the road and demolish the small bridge taking the support of the locals.

Owing to strong objection and protest conveyed by the villagers who claimed the roads and the bridge are beneficial for them led the two rebels left with little option except to stand in support of the local population.

“The enraged Maoist leaders Somaru and Jai Lal couldn’t tolerate to see their order being defied by their own men who were murdered before the villagers to create an environment of terror in the region”, the IG added.

Dantewada continues to be among the worst Maoist-affected districts in Bastar.