Rajasthan crisis: Police brings horse-trading accused Sanjay Jain to Haryana's Manesar

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A team of Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police brought Sanjay Jain, one of the key accused in the horse-trading case to topple the Ashok Gehlot government, to Haryana’s Manesar on Friday night to identify the resort he had visited to meet rebel Congress MLAs. Sources said that Jain was taken to Best Western Country Inn, a five-star resort.

Jain reportedly admitted that he had visited the resort but was yet to give the details about who he met there. The SOG has registered an FIR against Bhanwarlal Sharma, Gajendra Singh and Jain based on a complaint lodged by Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi who had submitted audio clips as evidence of them plotting to bring down the government.

Jain was held a week ago after his name surfaced in a viral audio clip purportedly mentioning about horse-trading of legislators to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan. A few days ago, the SOG was sent to a hotel in Manesar to seek the dissident MLA’s version in connection with an FIR lodged over the audio clips.

The team was stopped outside the hotel for about an hour by Haryana policemen deployed there. They were let in later, but told that the MLA was not staying there.