STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan Governor has received Gehlot Cabinet's revised proposal on assembly session: Sources

Governor Kalraj Mishra had on Friday sought clarifications on six points from the state government, after Congress MLAs held a five-hour dharna on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan.

Published: 26th July 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leaves from a hotel in Jaipur Saturday July 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan governor has received a revised proposal from the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot requesting that a session of the assembly be called on July 31, Raj Bhawan sources said on Sunday.

The proposal was received late on Saturday night, they said.

Governor Kalraj Mishra had on Friday sought clarifications on six points from the state government, after Congress MLAs held a five-hour dharna on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan pressing for a Vidhan Sabha session.

The dharna was called off, according to the Congress, after Mishra said he will abide by the Constitution but not act under any pressure.

The governor asked Gehlot to submit again, with the clarifications, his recommendation for calling a session.

ALSO READ | Congress launches digital campaign, accuses BJP of violating democratic traditions

A statement from the governor included queries on the free movement of MLAs and the reason why the session needed to be called urgently.

After a late night sitting, the Cabinet met again at Gehlot's home on Saturday, approving the new draft.

The Congress government, which is facing a political crisis after a rebellion by the now sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs, says it wants to hold the session so its majority can be proved.

The governor had on Friday asked the government why it wanted to call an assembly session to prove its majority if it already has one.

ALSO READ | Instead of fighting COVID-19 and China, Centre conspiring to topple Congress governments: Maken

In his note to the state government, Governor Mishra said "no one is above Constitutional dignity and no pressure politics should be resorted to".

He said no date had been mentioned in the Cabinet note, annexed with the government's request.

The government had also not given any reason for calling the session at such short notice, the governor had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalraj Mishra Ashok Gehlot congress BJP Rajasthan crisis
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp