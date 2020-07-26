STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Swab samples of Lalu Prasad Yadav collected for COVID-19 test at Ranchi's RIMS

The doctors have claimed that the test was a part of the precautionary measures taken in the wake of increasing caseload of coronavirus in the state in the last few days.

Published: 26th July 2020

Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has not shown any symptoms of COVID-19 so far, say his doctors at RIMS in Ranchi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Jailed RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, currently admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, underwent a test for COVID-19 on Saturday after one of his aides complained of cold and cough.

The doctors have, however, claimed that the test was a part of the precautionary measures taken in the wake of increasing caseload of coronavirus in the state in the last few days.

"Since the number of cases in the state has been increasing in the past few days in the state, it was decided to get the former Bihar chief minister tested as a precautionary measure. His swab samples were taken on Saturday, and the result is expected to reach us by Sunday evening," said Dr Umesh Prasad, the lead doctor of the team deployed for the RJD chief. Yadav has not shown any symptoms of coronavirus so far, the doctor added. 

Meanwhile, the hospital is taking all precautions possible to prevent the RJD chief from getting exposed to the virus. Looking at Yadav's old age and other serious ailments, it was obligatory to get his tested, said doctos. 

Sources at the hospital have also confirmed that Yadav, who was earlier not ready to undertake the test, readily agreed for the same after doctors' advised him on Saturday. 

After being convicted by a special CBI court on December 23, 2017 in the second fodder scam, the 72-year-old RJD chief was lodged in Birsa munda Central Jail in Ranchi. He was shifted to RIMS after his health deteriorated, and is currently admitted to the 100-bed paying ward. 

Yadav, who is also a heart patient and has kidney-related ailments, had undergone a fistula operatopn at Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai.  

Jharkhand, on Saturday, registered its 83rd death due to coronavirus. A total of 7626 cases have been recorded in the state so far. Of these, 3354 patients have already recovered and discharged. 

