Tensions rise over 'wood and concrete structures' on Uttarakhand-Nepal border

The structures came up last week on Wednesday after which the Indian forces intervened.  

Published: 26th July 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

A market in Banbasa town in Uttarakhand-Nepal border

A market in Banbasa town in Uttarakhand-Nepal border (Photo | en.wikipedia.org/cliftonshipway)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN : Nepalese nationals have build up around 20 wood and concrete pillars to set up a fence on the no-man’s land which is 10 meters on Indian side on India-Nepal border near Tanakpur in Champawat district.

However, authorities from Nepal have assured their Indian counterparts that the pillars will be removed soon. Champawat SP Lokeshwar Singh said, "Officials from both the sides have held talks and will do so again to resolve the issue."

The structures came up last week on Wednesday after which the Indian forces intervened.  The Nepalese people are claiming the land is theirs contrary to the Indian claims that the area is in 'No Man's Land'.

According to the Indian officials, Nepalese nationals  had encroached upon area near Pillar 811 and Tanakpur barrage. Officials from the Seema Sashastra Bal (SSB) reached the spot after which they were faced with aggression by Nepalese people who hurled anti-India slogans at them. Later, Armed Police Force (APF) of Nepal pacified the situation.

