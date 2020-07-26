STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more deaths, 131 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Puducherry

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that among the new cases, 127 were from Puducherry, three in Karaikal region and one in Yanam region.

Published: 26th July 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

As many as 1,645 COVID-19 people have been treated and discharged in Puducherry as of July 26. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Two people succumbed to the coronavirus on Sunday in Puducherry while 131 fresh cases were reported in the Union Territory. With this rise, the COVID-19 tally went up to 2,787 with 1,102 active cases and death toll at 40.

As many as 1,645 COVID-19 people have been treated and discharged till date.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that among the new cases, 127 were from Puducherry, three in Karaikal region and one in Yanam region.

A 58-year old male from Shanmughapuram succumbed to the coronavirus on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI). He was comorbid with conditions like diabetes,  hypertension and coronary artery disease before being tested positive.

Another man, aged 57, from Solianagar, died in a Government General Hospital on Friday. His COVID-19 test came positive on Saturday. He suffered from a cerebrovascular accident and was comorbid with conditions like hypertension and chronic kidney disease. 

Among the 1,102 people undergoing treatment, 917 are in Puducherry region (463 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 306 at JIPMER and 147 in COVID care centres), 36 in Karaikal GH and 43 in Yanam GH and two case in Mahe GH. The infection rate is 20.9 per cent and fatality rate 1.4 per cent.

In all, 1,645 patients have been discharged which includes 84 patients from Sunday. 35,080 samples have been tested, of which 31,894 samples have been negative and the test results of 236 are awaited.

Comments

