UP COVID-19 tally nears 67,000 with record spike of 3,246 new cases; 36 inmates of Etah jail test positive

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,246 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 66,988.

However, according to a health bulletin issued here by the state government, 3,260 fresh cases were reported.

As many as 39 more people died due to COVID-19 in the state, pushing the toll to 1,426, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, 449 were reported from Lucknow, 202 from Kanpur, 145 from Varanasi, 128 from Ballia and 101 from Bareilly.

Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 110 fresh COVID-19 cases, Gorakhpur 107 and Moradabad 103.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh's case count stood at 63,742.

Of the 39 fatalities, eight deaths were reported from Kanpur, six from Ballia, and three each from Ayodhya, Bareilly and Gorakhpur.

Two deaths each were reported from Jhansi, Sultanpur and Varanasi.

Baghpat, Basti, Bulandshahr, Chandauli, Deoria, Jalaun, Jaunpur, Lucknow, Meerut and Prayagraj reported one death each.

There are 23,921 active cases in the state.

As many as 41,641 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, as many as 36 inmates of the district jail in Etah have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Sunday.

Jailor Kuldeep Singh Bhadauria said that in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the district and jail administration have set up a temporary jail at a school here.

Chief Medical Superintendent Ajay Agarwal said, "As per reports obtained from the Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, 36 inmates of the Etah district jail have been found COVID-19 positive."

Bhadauria said that an administrative officer and a deputy jailor have been posted at the temporary jail.

"Instead of sending a person directly to the jail, they are being sent to the temporary jail, where they will be tested for COVID-19. If symptoms are found, then they will be first admitted to L1 hospital, and after they are cured of COVID-19, they will enter the jail," he said.

On Friday, 225 inmates and three wardens of the Ballia district jail tested positive for COVID-19, officials had said.

Superintendent of the district jail, Prashant Kumar, said 224 male inmates, one female inmate and three jail wardens have contracted the disease.

Additionally, 120 inmates of Jhansi district jail tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.