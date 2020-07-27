14-year-old girl pedals rickshaw to help kin in Bihar’s Sasaram

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: A 14-year-old girl is taking care of her family by pedaling a rickshaw during the lockdown in Bihar’s Sasaram district. Nandini Kumari has been ferrying passengers on her rented rickshaw for the last month after her father was unable to keep working.

“Papa ko rickshaw chalane nahi jane diye police ke dar se lockdown mein. Ham khud unki jagah rickshaw chala rahe hai ek mahine se (I did not allow my father to take the rickshaw out due to fear of police during the lockdown. I’m doing it instead for one month),” Nandani said.

Her father now works as a daily wage labourer. Nandini said she works for 12 hours and earns Rs 100 to Rs 200 normally in a day. Though not educated, she follows all traffic rules and knows all city lanes and by-lanes well. She said that women prefer her rickshaw more.

Even, the passengers are impressed by her courage and grit. “She is an example of how a girl can support her parents in these troubling times,” said Nirmala Devi, one of her regulars.