Bhopal diary

‘Recite Hanuman Chalisa to beat corona’

A few months after leaving a BJP meet stunned with her claim that black magic by opposition was behind the demise of party leaders, including Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur is at it again. She has appealed to city residents to recite Hanuman Chalisa five times every evening during the current lockdown to get ffrom Coronavirus. Her appeal found support from Minister of Medical Education Vishwas Sarang, who said Thakur hasn’t asked to people stop medical treatment, but only appealed them to worship Hanuman- the god who eliminates crisis- which isn’t wrong.

Congress leader shares Scindia’s pic on Nagpanchami

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been under sustained attack by Congress leaders since he left the party to join BJP and the resignation of his loyalist MLAs toppled the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Arun Yadav, former Union Minister and ex-PCC chief, is the latest to target the Rajya Sabah MP. Yadav shared Scindia’s picture on Twitter while wishing Happy Nagpanchami - a festival dedicated to snakes - to people of the state.

The post drew an immediate response from Scindia loyalist and MP minister Imarti Devi. She responded by asking the Congress leader to first find the real snakes in his party who are stinging the grand old party in MP. Our leader is a tiger and public servant, said Devi.

Computer Baba now on Loktantra Bachao Yatra

Controversial godman Computer Baba, who campaigned proactively for the Congress in the 2018 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has now embarked on Loktantra Bachao Yatra. The godman is now travelling to all bypoll-bound assembly seats in the state. In Shivpuri district on Saturday, the godman said the Yatra will expose the real face of BJP and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as well as the 25 traitors, the 25 Congress MLAs who have quit Congress to join BJP so far. “We’ll particularly expose how Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists back-stabbed an elected Kamal Nath regime in March,” he said.

PhD vegetable vendor’s video goes viral

A video showing a vegetable vendor speaking fluent English while protesting against the Municipal Corporation’s drive to remove vegetable vendors in Indore has caught everyone’s attention. Raisa Ansari was seen talking about how the crackdown has left the poor vegetable vendors penniless in fluent English. Ansari, who claims to have done PhD in Material Sciences from DAVV University in Indore, was seen asking officials how would she feed a family of 20 people.

