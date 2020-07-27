STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bhopal diary

Raisa Ansari was seen talking about how the crackdown has left the poor vegetable vendors penniless in fluent English.

Published: 27th July 2020 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Raisa Ansari

Raisa Ansari claims to have done PhD in Material Sciences from DAVV University in Indore.

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

‘Recite Hanuman Chalisa to beat corona’ 

A few months after leaving a BJP meet stunned with her claim that black magic by opposition was behind the demise of party leaders, including Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur is at it again. She has appealed to city residents to recite Hanuman Chalisa five times every evening during the current lockdown to get ffrom Coronavirus. Her appeal found support from Minister of Medical Education Vishwas Sarang, who said Thakur hasn’t asked to people stop medical treatment, but only appealed them to worship Hanuman- the god who eliminates crisis- which isn’t wrong.

Congress leader shares Scindia’s pic on Nagpanchami

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been under sustained attack by Congress leaders since he left the party to join BJP and the resignation of his loyalist MLAs toppled the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Arun Yadav, former Union Minister and ex-PCC chief, is the latest to target the Rajya Sabah MP. Yadav shared Scindia’s picture on Twitter while wishing Happy Nagpanchami - a festival dedicated to snakes - to people of the state.

The post drew an immediate response from Scindia loyalist and MP minister Imarti Devi. She responded by asking the Congress leader to first find the real snakes in his party who are stinging the grand old party in MP. Our leader is a tiger and public servant, said Devi.

Computer Baba now on Loktantra Bachao Yatra

Controversial godman Computer Baba, who campaigned proactively for the Congress in the 2018 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has now embarked on Loktantra Bachao Yatra. The godman is now travelling to all bypoll-bound assembly seats in the state. In Shivpuri district on Saturday, the godman said the Yatra will expose the real face of BJP and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as well as the 25 traitors, the 25 Congress MLAs who have quit Congress to join BJP so far. “We’ll particularly expose how Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists back-stabbed an elected Kamal Nath regime in March,” he said.

PhD vegetable vendor’s video goes viral

A video showing a vegetable vendor speaking fluent English while protesting against the Municipal Corporation’s drive to remove vegetable vendors in Indore has caught everyone’s attention.  Raisa Ansari was seen talking about how the crackdown has left the poor vegetable vendors penniless in fluent English. Ansari, who claims to have done PhD in Material Sciences from DAVV University in Indore, was seen asking officials how would she feed a family of 20 people. 

Anuraag Singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhopal diary
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Dark clouds are seen over the ocean at JP Luby Park ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna on Friday in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo| AP)
Hurricane Hanna threatens heavy rain, tornadoes in USA's Texas
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp