STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress, NC want statehood back, PDP vocal on Article 370

Peoples Democratic Party has been demanding restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood.

Published: 27th July 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As the first anniversary of scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories is approaching, the main political parties including National Conference, Congress and J&K Apni Party want Centre to restore the statehood while PDP is the only party that has been very vocal on restoration of J&K’s special status and other rights “snatched from people” on August 5 last year.

“We are fighting it (Article 370 scrapping) out in Supreme Court and that is where it matters. That is the only resort left for us,” NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar told this newspaper. The party has also been demanding restoration of statehood. The Abdullahs - Farooq and Omar - have maintained silence on scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A.

PDP has been demanding restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. Senior PDP leader and former MLC Firdous Tak said the party’s stand on Article 370 is very clear. “We want restoration of Article 370 and other rights stanched from us on August 5”. PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti is the only mainstream leader still under detention under PSA.

J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir said the party wants restoration of statehood. J&K Apni Party chairman Altaf Bukhari has also urged the Centre to restore J&K’s statehood on August 5, when it was snatched last year. Bukhari was the first mainstream politician to say that people should move beyond Article 370.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Article 370 PDP Congress National Conference
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Dark clouds are seen over the ocean at JP Luby Park ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna on Friday in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo| AP)
Hurricane Hanna threatens heavy rain, tornadoes in USA's Texas
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp