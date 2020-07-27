Congress, NC want statehood back, PDP vocal on Article 370

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: As the first anniversary of scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K state into two Union Territories is approaching, the main political parties including National Conference, Congress and J&K Apni Party want Centre to restore the statehood while PDP is the only party that has been very vocal on restoration of J&K’s special status and other rights “snatched from people” on August 5 last year.

“We are fighting it (Article 370 scrapping) out in Supreme Court and that is where it matters. That is the only resort left for us,” NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar told this newspaper. The party has also been demanding restoration of statehood. The Abdullahs - Farooq and Omar - have maintained silence on scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A.

PDP has been demanding restoration of Articles 370 and 35A and statehood. Senior PDP leader and former MLC Firdous Tak said the party’s stand on Article 370 is very clear. “We want restoration of Article 370 and other rights stanched from us on August 5”. PDP president and former CM Mehbooba Mufti is the only mainstream leader still under detention under PSA.

J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir said the party wants restoration of statehood. J&K Apni Party chairman Altaf Bukhari has also urged the Centre to restore J&K’s statehood on August 5, when it was snatched last year. Bukhari was the first mainstream politician to say that people should move beyond Article 370.