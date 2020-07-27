STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Due to 'right decisions taken at right time' India better placed in COVID-19 fight: PM Modi

Modi said that in the fight against coronavirus, India has come to a point where it does not lack in awareness, its scientific data is expanding and resources are also increasing.

Published: 27th July 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against COVID-19 as a result of "right decisions taken at the right time", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, asserting that the country has expanded its health infrastructure at a rapid pace to deal with the pandemic.

Speaking after virtually launching COVID-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata, Modi said that in the fight against coronavirus, India has come to a point where it does not lack in awareness, its scientific data is expanding and resources are also increasing.

Due to the "right decisions taken at the right time" in the country, India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against the pandemic, he said.

The deaths due to the coronavirus in India are much lower than many big countries, the prime minister said.

Noting that India's recovery rate is also higher than other countries and is improving on a daily basis, Modi said the total number of people who have recovered from the virus is about to reach the 10 lakh mark.

The virtual launch event was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the chief ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh - Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Modi said it was imperative for the country to develop corona-specific health infrastructure at a fast pace and pointed out that this was the reason that the Centre had announced a package of Rs 15,000 crore at the beginning of the COVID-19 battle.

The country now has more than 11,000 COVID facilities and more than 11 lakh isolation beds, Modi said.

"While the country had only one COVID testing centre in January this year, there are almost 1,300 such labs now," he said.

At present, more than five lakh tests are being conducted in the country daily, and efforts are underway to increase this capacity to 10 lakh in the coming weeks, he said.

Modi also noted that the country has become the second largest PPE kit manufacturer and has progressed from not having even a single PPE kit manufacturer as recently as six months ago, to having more than 1,200 manufacturers now, who are producing more than five lakh such kits daily.

The prime minister also highlighted that from being dependent on imports, now more than three lakh N-95 masks are being produced in the country daily, annual production capacity of ventilators has become three lakh and there has also been a significant increase in the production of medical oxygen cylinders.

This has not only helped save lives but has also converted India from an importer to an exporter, he observed.

Talking about efforts to contain the spread of the virus in rural areas, Prime Minister Modi said there is a need to develop new health infrastructure as well as boost the already existing health infrastructure facilities in the villages.

Apart from developing the physical infrastructure, the country has also managed to swiftly ramp up human resources including paramedics, ASHA workers and Anganwadis, who have played a significant part in controlling the spread of the pandemic, he said.

Modi also emphasised the need to work on continuously attaching new and retired health professionals with the health system in order to prevent fatigue from setting in "our corona warriors".

In his address, Modi urged the people to be cautious during the celebrations of upcoming festivals in order to check the spread of the virus.

He underlined that the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna should reach the poor timely.

"Our scientists are working fast to develop a vaccine against coronaivrus. But, till the time an effective medicine or vaccine is not ready, 'do-gaz doori' (six feet distance), wearing masks and hand sanitisation are the only alternatives," the prime minister asserted.

Health Minister Vardhan said that labs to test for COVID are now available all across the country.

Vardhan also spoke about Union Home Minister Amit Shah working along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in order to control the spread of the virus in the national capital, a PMO statement said.

The new testing facilities will give West Bengal, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh more strength to fight COVID-19, Modi said.

The prime minister said these hi-tech state-of-the-art testing facilities will boost the testing capacity by almost 10,000 daily tests in each of the three cities.

More number of tests will assist early detection and treatment, thereby helping fight the spread of the virus, he said.

These labs will not be limited to testing for COVID, but in future they will also be able to test for Hepatitis B and C, HIV, Dengue and several other diseases, Modi noted.

The three high-tech testing facilities have been set up strategically at ICMR institutions -- National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research in Noida, National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health in Mumbai and National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases in Kolkata.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp