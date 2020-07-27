STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt launches 'Mausam' app for weather forecasts

The app will forecast weather conditions of around 450 cities, which will show the weather conditions of the past 24 hours and seven days.

Published: 27th July 2020 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai rains, Chennai monsoon

Using the app, the general public can access observed weather, forecasts, radar images and be proactively warned of impending weather events. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Earth Sciences launched a mobile application 'Mausam' for the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday, which is designed to communicate the weather information and forecasts to the general public.

Using the app, the general public can access observed weather, forecasts, radar images and be proactively warned of impending weather events.

'Mausam' has services such as Nowcast, which will give three hourly warnings of localised weather phenomena and their intensity issued for about 800 stations, and districts of the country by the State Meteorological Centres of IMD. In case of severe weather, its impact also included in the warning.

The app will forecast weather conditions of around 450 cities, which will show the weather conditions of the past 24 hours and seven days.

Apart from this, as a warning in case of approaching dangerous weather, alerts will be issued twice a day for all districts for the next five days in colour code (Red, Orange and Yellow) to warn citizens.

The app has been designed and developed jointly by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics' (ICRISAT's) Digital Agriculture and Youth (DAY) team, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune and India Meteorological Department. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
weather forecast app Mausam App India Meteorological Department IMD Ministry of Earth Sciences
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp