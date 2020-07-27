NIA files charge-sheet against six persons for helping terrorists of Pakistan-based JeM to infiltrate

By PTI

JAMMU: The NIA on Monday filed a charge sheet in a special court here against six persons for allegedly helping three terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad to infiltrate into the country, an official said.

Sameer Ahmed Dar, Asif Ahmed Malik, Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo, Suhaib Manzoor, Zahoor Ahmed Khan, all residents of Pulwama, and Suheel Javid of Budgam have been charged with the relevant provisions of the IPC, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act before a special NIA court here, an NIA spokesperson said.

On January 31 this year, a truck was stopped for checking by the officials at Ban Toll Plaza, Nagrota in Jammu on Pathankot-Sringar Highway at 5:00 AM.

Three freshly infiltrated Pakistani terrorists were found hiding in the vehicle.

While the driver Sameer and his two associates Asif and Sartaj escaped taking advantage of the pre-dawn darkness, the heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists inside the cargo cabin of the truck started firing at the police, grievously injuring one security personnel.

The security forces launched a search operation in Ban forest area and killed the three Pakistani terrorists while the driver and his two associates were arrested.