Polls: BJP’s old head office turns war room

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The erstwhile BJP headquarters on Ashoka Road in the national capital is learnt to have turned into a full time war room, taking up election assignments one after another. The saffron outfit currently is overseeing preparations for the Assembly elections in Bihar later this year and West Bengal next year.

“The war room in the previous BJP headquarters is running full steam. The BJP has also set up one war room each in Patna and Kolkata. Scores of people trained in digital outreach and election works are manning the war rooms in Delhi and state capital under the supervision of senior BJP leaders,” sources said.

While the Patna war room links up with the parent entity in the national capital, the saffron outfit is also learnt to have outsourced the ground feedback and inputs gathering works in districts of Bihar to an outside professional agency. The similar architecture is learnt to be employed for West Bengal also.

One BJP national secretary is learnt to be in-charge of the war room at the former BJP headquarters, with sources saying that over six dozens professionals, with skills in data analysis, connecting with the entities in the state capitals and even those at the polling booths over phones on real-time basis.

One BJP national general secretary is also learnt to be holding strategy meetings from the Ashoka Road office. The BJP had moved into the swanky headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi in 2018. The Congress headquarters is also under construction in close proximity of the BJP’s premises.