Rajasthan crisis: SC allows withdrawal of speaker CP Joshi's plea challenging HC order on status quo

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday allows withdrawal of the petition by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi challenging the Rajasthan High Court's order on Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs

Senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal, representing the Speaker, said that they need to figure out their legal strategy and sought withdrawal of the plea. "We will contest it there and if need arises, we will again come back to Supreme Court. Unfortunately High Court is not following the 1992 'Kihoto'," Sibal told the bench.

The high court had last week ordered status quo to be maintained in the disqualification case against Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs. With this order, the court barred the Speaker from acting on the July 14 disqualification notices.

In a major setback for Ashok Gehlot government, the apex court had on Thursday refused the request of Speaker CP Joshi to stay the High Court proceedings on the petition by Sachin Pilot camp against disqualification notice.