STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan crisis: SC allows withdrawal of speaker CP Joshi's plea challenging HC order on status quo

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Speaker, said that they need to figure out their legal strategy and sought withdrawal of the plea.

Published: 27th July 2020 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2020 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi

Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday allows withdrawal of the petition by Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi challenging the Rajasthan High Court's order on Sachin Pilot and 18 other rebel Congress MLAs

Senior advocate and Congress leader Kapil Sibal, representing the Speaker, said that they need to figure out their legal strategy and sought withdrawal of the plea. "We will contest it there and if need arises, we will again come back to Supreme Court. Unfortunately High Court is not following the 1992 'Kihoto'," Sibal told the bench.

The high court had last week ordered status quo to be maintained in the disqualification case against Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs. With this order, the court barred the Speaker from acting on the July 14 disqualification notices.

In a major setback for Ashok Gehlot government, the apex court had on Thursday refused the request of Speaker CP Joshi to stay the High Court proceedings on the petition by Sachin Pilot camp against disqualification notice.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Supreme Court CP Joshi Rajasthan crisis Rajasthan HC Ashok Gehlot Kapil Sibal
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Charity begins at home: Kerala trust builds free house for homeless man
Dark clouds are seen over the ocean at JP Luby Park ahead of Tropical Storm Hanna on Friday in Corpus Christi, Texas. (Photo| AP)
Hurricane Hanna threatens heavy rain, tornadoes in USA's Texas
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp