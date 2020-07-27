STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
War is fought  at various levels within country: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi said that unity of national consciousness increases power and enthusiasm of the country’s defence personnel at the borders.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio broadcast paid tribute to war heroes on the 21st anniversary of Kargil war who were martyred. Kargil Diwas is celebrated every year, marking the day the Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Ladakh’s Kargil that had been occupied by Pakistan’s army 21 years ago. On July 26, 1999, the Army had announced the successful culmination of ‘Operation Vijay’.

He also urged people to desist from actions, including posting comments on social media platforms, which demoralise armed forces guarding the country’s borders.

“War is fought not only at the borders. It is fought at various levels within the country,” Modi said, adding that sometimes people forward posts which are against country’s interest on social media platforms even while knowing that their content is inappropriate.

PM flayed Pakistan for having indulged in mis-adventurism in Kargil while trying to grab Indian land. It did this also to divert public attention from its internal and domestic strife. In times of external threats, every Indian has to determine his/her role to be played, he said.

He added that unity of national consciousness increases power and enthusiasm of the country’s defence personnel at the borders, and their family members, manifold. He said India was “back-stabbed” by Pakistan at a time when it was trying to improve the relationship with it. India cannot forget the circumstances, including the betrayal, under which Kargil War happened. Pakistan’s mis-adventurism was given a befitting response, and the world witnessed the valour of India’s brave jawans, said Modi.

Modi pitched for local for vocal under his overarching theme of “Aatm Nirbhar Bharat” campaign.
Referring to coming National Handloom Day( August 7), he urged people to promote khadi and handloom products. With regards to coronavirus, he said the threat from it persists and urged for continued caution, including adhering to social distancing norms. Modi observed that the fatality rate is lower and recovery rates in COVID-related cases are higher in comparison to other countries.

