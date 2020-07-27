Woman's body found stuffed in suitcase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: The body of a woman was found stuffed in a suitcase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district on Monday, police said.

An unattended suitcase was spotted by locals in the Sahibabad area in the morning.

The identity of the woman was yet to be ascertained.

Police have sent her photographs to nearby police stations for identification.

Superintendent of Police (City) Maneesh Mishra the woman was wearing red bangles.

It seems the woman was killed somewhere else and her body dumped in the desolate place, Mishra said.

He said the autopsy on the body could not be conducted on Monday as it has to be done by a board of two doctors and the process video-graphed.

The body will be cremated after 72 hours in case nobody claims it, he added.

An investigation has been launched and efforts are on to identify the identity of the deceased, the police officer said.