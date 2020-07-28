STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

138 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

With three more deaths in the state police department due to COVID-19, the number of fatalities has gone up to 97.

Published: 28th July 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 03:56 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Police

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: In the last 24 hours, 138 Maharashtra Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total coronavirus cases in the state police department to 8,722.

According to the press release by the state police department, there are 1,955 active cases.

The release further stated that 6,670 police personnel have recovered from the disease.

With three more deaths in the state police department due to COVID-19, the number of fatalities has gone up to 97.

227 deaths and 7,924 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 3,83,723.

"The cases include 2,21,944 recovered and 1,47,592 active. 8706 patients were discharged today. The recovery rate in the state is 57.84 per cent," Maharashtra Health Department said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Maharashtra police COVID-19
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp