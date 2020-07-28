STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At least 11 people die due to lightning strikes in West Bengal

In Bankura, two persons, including a woman, died in Onda and Bankura Sadar police station areas when lightning struck the fields where they were working, sources said.

Representational image

By PTI

KOLKATA: At least 11 people died and four others injured in lightning strikes in West Bengal's Bankura, Purba Bardhaman and Howrah districts on Monday, as thunderstorms affected parts of the southern areas of the state, official sources said.

Five people each died in Bankura and Purba Bardhaman, and one person in Howrah district.

Two others also died in Onda area, and another one in Gangajalghati.

Three persons died in separate thunder strikes in different villages under Galsi police station area of Purba Bardhaman district, when they were working in the fields, sources said.

Lightning also struck a piece of farmland at Dubrajhat under Khandaghosh police station area leaving a woman dead.

One person died and four others were injured when lightning struck them when they were bathing in a pond at Talit village under Dewandighi police station area, sources said.

In Howrah district's Bagnan area, a 50-year-old man died in a thunder strike as the farmer took shelter under a tree during a thunderstorm.

The Met department has forecast rain or thunderstorm in some places of South Bengal on Tuesday.

