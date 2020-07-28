STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cases of kidnapping are increasing in UP at an alarming rate: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The Congress General Secretary further slammed the Uttar Pradesh Government in a tweet stating that "jungleraj" is on the rise in the state.

Published: 28th July 2020 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has alleged that the cases of kidnapping were increasing in the state at an alarming rate.

"The incidences of kidnapping in the state are continuously increasing. It's the responsibility of the police and the administration to act in a swift manner. I request you to fix the law and order situation in the state. The people are in distress," she wrote in the letter.

The Congress General Secretary further slammed the Uttar Pradesh Government in a tweet stating that "jungleraj" is on the rise in the state.

"Has the UP Chief Minister stopped watching the news? Do reports not go to the Home Department. Every day new records of Gundaraj are being set in Uttar Pradesh. The Kidnapping incident has occurred is in the homeland of the Chief Minister. Massacre at Kasganj. But apart from transferring officers, for the sake of it, nothing else happens. The Jungleraj is on the rise," she tweeted.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Uttar Pradesh kidnapping cases Uttar Pradesh crimes
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp