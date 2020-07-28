China has occupied area of Indian territory: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel asserted that the China has occupied area of Indian territory and allowing the Chinese to take over the land amounts to being anti-national.

“To bring it into the knowledge of the people is the real patriotism. A valid point at issue sahab”, Baghel said in his response to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s recent series on Chinese intrusion #TruthWithRahulGandhi.

Gandhi claimed in his video message that the people who are lying about Chinese entering India are not nationalistic and as an Indian ‘his priority is the country and its people’.