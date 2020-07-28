STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China has occupied area of Indian territory: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

To bring it into the knowledge of the people is the real patriotism. A valid point at issue sahab, Baghel said in his response to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's recent series..

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

By Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel asserted that the China has occupied area of Indian territory and allowing the Chinese to take over the land amounts to being anti-national.

“To bring it into the knowledge of the people is the real patriotism. A valid point at issue sahab”, Baghel said in his response to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s recent series on Chinese intrusion #TruthWithRahulGandhi.

Gandhi claimed in his video message that the people who are lying about Chinese entering India are not nationalistic and as an Indian ‘his priority is the country and its people’.

Comments(1)

  • A k Sehanobis

    Only now he realised.It started in 1962 when we lost Aksai Chin and Gilgit.Nehru defended the loss in Parliament 'not a grass grows there.He was in fact busy in coining slogan-'Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai'.But I will concede that Nehru/India was back stabbed by China.Between 1962 and 2013-mostly during Congress rule,China reduced the disputed territory from 4056 sq.kms.2000 sq.kms.Chattisgarh, CM is unaware.In 2013 itself we lost 650 sq.kms.Pl. check with the then Party President Soniaji,PM.Manmohanji, FM.Chidambarji,Defence Minister,Anthonyji.And hang on,excepting the loss of Aksai Chin,nothing was made public.Baghelji suddenly woke up and this China made contribution to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation,headed by Soniaji.
    12 hours ago reply
