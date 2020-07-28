STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Contempt notice: 131 dignitaries back advocate Prashant Bhushan

The signatories include historian Ramachandra Guha, ex-Delhi HC judge Justice A.P. Shah, author Arundhati Roy, Bhardwaj, lawyer Indira Jaising, among several others.

Published: 28th July 2020 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan

Noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after contempt of court notice was slapped on advocate Prashant Bhushan for his two tweets, a group of 131 prominent citizens, including former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan B. Lokur and Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav expressed solidarity with Bhushan and urged the court to withdraw the contempt proceedings.

“In the interest of justice and fairness and to maintain the dignity of the Supreme Court of India, the proceedings should be withdrawn,” the statement reads.

It also raised concerns about the top court’s reluctance to carry out its constitutionally mandated role as a check on governmental excess and violation of fundamental rights of the people by the state.

“The initiation of contempt proceedings against Bhushan, who had articulated some of these concerns in his tweets, appears to be an attempt at stifling such criticism, not just by Bhushan, but by all stakeholders in the Indian democratic and constitutional set-up,” read the statement adding that the Supreme Court must be open to public discussion without the fear of retribution.

“The principle that criticism of the judiciary should not be stifled by indiscriminate use of the power of contempt has been recognised by SC as well as by academics and advocates of repute,” the statement said.

The signatories include historian Ramachandra Guha, ex-Delhi HC judge Justice A.P. Shah, author Arundhati Roy, Bhardwaj, lawyer Indira Jaising, among several others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prashant Bhushan
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp