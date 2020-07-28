Disability rights activist Arman Ali to represent India at US programme

By PTI

KOLKATA: Disability rights activist Arman Ali will represent India at a professional exchange programme offered by the United States, its consulate here has said.

Ali will take part in the US Department of State's International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP), a statement issued by the US Consulate here on Monday said.

The programme will be held virtually this year owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Disability rights activists will take part in the programme to commemorate 30 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act, it said.

Apart from Ali, Fadi El Halabi from Lebanon and David Anyaele from Nigeria will participate in it, the statement said.

In the virtual programme, representatives will give online presentations and take part in meetings and cultural activities, it said.

Ali is presently the executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People in New Delhi.

He is also on the board of NGO Shishu Sarothi in Guwahati.

In the previous years, representatives had visited the US to experience the country and cultivate relationships with their American counterparts, the statement added.