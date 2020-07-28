High-end COVID-19 testing lab launched in Noida

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated three high-end COVID-19 testing labs including one in Noida besides Mumbai and Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh achieved a feat by breaching the 1 lakh mark of single-day sample testing during the last 24 hours on Monday. In all, 1,06, 962 samples were tested in Uttar Pradesh since Sunday. Thus over 19 lakh persons have been tested for

COVID-19 in the state so far.

The three testing facilities launched by the PM on Monday have been strategically set up at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida, ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata.

In his virtual address, the PM claimed that the facilities were expected to scale up testing capacity in the country and help strengthen early detection and treatment to tame spread coronavirus. The three facilities will add over 10,000 samples a day to the testing facilities of the country.

The newly-inaugurated labs are enabled to test non-COIVD diseases including Hepatitis B and C, HIV, TB and Dengue, post-pandemic. On the other, while UP is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state has ramped up daily testing of samples taking the number to 1,06,962 during the last 24 hours. However, with the rise in single day sample testing, the number of positive cases are also on the rise at a rate of 3.5 per cent.

However, during the last 24 hours, the state tally of COVID-19 patients jumped by 3578 cases with state capital Lucknow remaining on top with 3497 cases followed by Kanpur City with total 1985 cases, Varanasi with 1393 cases, Jhansi with 983 cases and Ghaziabad with 947 active cases. However, the state now has 69,892 cases of COVID-19.

While the Monday jump was the highest in the state so far, 31 patients lost the battle to the pandemic taking the toll tally to 1456. However, there are 26,204 active cases in the state and 42,833 have been discharged after recovery from the hospital.

While reviewing the situation of the state, CM Yogi directed the health authorities to create 100-bed COVID hospital across 75 districts of the state.