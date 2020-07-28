STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's COVID-19 fatality rate further reduces to 2.25 per cent from around 3.33 per cent in mid-June

India now has 14,831,56 confirmed Covid 19 cases with 33, 425 deaths. The country registered 47,703 new cases and 654 deaths in the last 24 hours and it now has 4,96,988 active cases.

Published: 28th July 2020 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, covid, doctor

Representational Image. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid 19 case fatality rate on Tuesday came further down to 2.25 % and the Centre claimed this is a result of effective implementation of containment strategy combined with house-to-house surveys, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols.

“Under the guidance of the Central government, state governments have focused on reducing the fatalities by effectively managing the severe cases and prioritising care of the high-risk population using field health care workers leading to a decrease in the CFR across the country,” said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.

Country’s CFR has reduced from around 3.33% in mid-June to 2.25% today.

The ramped up three-tier hospital infrastructure along with prompt and seamless patient management has helped consistent increase in the recoveries, the health ministry said.

For the fifth day in a row, there have been more than 30,000 recoveries per day.

“The focused efforts of Centre and state governments on early detection and isolation along with handholding of states by the expert teams of AIIMS, New Delhi for efficient clinical management of hospitalized cases and periodic visits of central teams, have borne results with continuously improving recovery rate,” the ministry added.

The Union government has been focusing on ramping up the number of tests carried out every day.

As per the figures of the Indian Council of Medical Research, for the past three days the total number of samples tested is over 5 lakh per day and on Monday this figure touched a record high of 5,28, 082 tests.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that this number would further be significantly increased to 1 million tests per day in the coming weeks.

