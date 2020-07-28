Jammu and Kashmir: No need for NOC by troops to acquire land

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: As Jammu and Kashmir marks the first anniversary of the revocation of the Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories next month, the administration has withdrawn the requirement of obtaining a ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) for land acquisition/requisition in favour of security agencies, including the army, BSF, CRPF and from the Home Department.

The order was issued on July 24 by principal secretary to revenue department Pawan Kotwal. It may come as a relief to the forces, which had to seek permission from the home department before acquisition/requisition of the land.

The amendments paves way for notifying certain areas as “strategic areas” in terms of the requirement of forces and such areas, the regulation of construction activity shall be through a special dispensation.