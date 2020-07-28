STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mumbai serosurvey: 57 per cent seroprevalence found in slums, 16 per cent in residential societies

The study of the survey shows that lesser prevalence in the non-slums areas is due to better social distancing and access to better hygiene in addition to interventions by BMC.

Published: 28th July 2020 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 blood test sample.

COVID-19 blood test sample.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: A Serological Survey for SARS-CoV2 infection which was jointly commissioned by NITI-Aayog, the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR),  has found 57 percent seroprevalence in slums and 16 per cent in residential societies.

The survey was carried out in the three wards of the BMC. The study also revealed that prevalence in women was marginally higher than men. Agewise, prevalence in populations was comparable in these wards. 

The study further revealed a high proportion of all infections is likely to be asymptomatic. "The higher prevalence in slums could be possibly due to population density and shared common facilities (toilets, water points etc.). The infection fatality rate (IFR) is likely to be very low (0.05-0.10%), it would be attributed to effective containment efforts and active measures to isolate symptomatic cases by BMC," said Daksha Shah, BMC health officer.

The study of the survey shows that lesser prevalence in the non-slums areas is due to better social distancing and access to better hygiene in addition to interventions by BMC to stem the spread of infection. These results will be valuable to learn more about herd immunity. Although it is still unclear what level of prevalence leads to herd immunity, findings indicate that at least in slums this could be attained sooner if the immunity exists and persists in a significant proportion of the population," Shah added. 

In the first round, 6936 samples (out of the estimated 8870) from general population were collected from three wards (R-North, M-West and F-North) in slum and non-slum areas. Participants were recruited following informed voluntary consent. Anti-SARS-CoV2 IgG antibodies was detected using Chemiluminescence assay (CLIA) by Abbott.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus serosurvey Mumbai serosurvey
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp