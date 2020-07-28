STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'No substitute for Qurbani': Darul Uloom Deoband insists on animal sacrifice on Bakrid

The seminary issued a fatwa saying Qurbani has its significance and it can’t be replaced with anything else

Published: 28th July 2020 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Goat sales go on in Hyderabad on Monday ahead of Bakrid (Photo | R V K Rao)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid the appeals by Muslim clerics to people to forego Qurbani (sacrifice) this Bakird especially, if their area falls in a containment zone, Asia’s biggest Islamic seminary Darul Uloom of Deoband has issued a fatwa over the issue in which it said that “there can’t be an alternative for Qurbani.”

Bakrid is likely to fall on August 1.

While Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali offered online Qurbani as the alternative, seminary’s media cell said that as per the fatwa, ‘ibadat (prayer) can’t be replaced by another ‘ibadat’ as an alternative. “Qurbani has its significance and it can’t be replaced with anything else,” said the Fatwa.

Some people opined that as per the fatwa, financial help could be provided to the poor instead of ‘Qurbani’ as many people have lost their jobs. However, if someone wants to help the poor, they can do it with their available resources.

The fatwa also exhorts people to follow the Covid guidelines while doing ‘Qurbani’.

People, especially in western UP, are unhappy over the curbs on goat selling in the market. They said the police were not allowing the villagers to bring their goats to sell in the cities.

However, the administration claimed that the sale of goats was not prohibited.

As per the sources, the sale of goats is likely to go down by 80 per cent this Bakrid leaving the villagers in poorer financial condition as they raise goats for the whole year to earn some money during the festival.

For example, in Meerut alone, over a lakh goats are brought to be sold ahead of Bakrid every year but this year hardly 20,000 would be sold.

Meanwhile, Muslim-dominated localities in containment zones chose for online ‘qurbanis’ over traditional ones. They feel that though Bakrid is a festival of sacrifice, buying goats for the cause is not necessary. Distribution of the flesh among the poor was important and by opting for online Qurbani, animals could be sacrificed without breaching the Covid-19 protocol, they said.

Many believe that the present situation had offered them a chance to feed the poor. Traditionally, one-third of the meat of the sacrificial goat has to be kept for personal use and the rest for the poor, relatives, and friends. “But under the given scenario, all the meat can be distributed among the poor making it more a complete sacrifice,” said Razak, an entrepreneur in old Lucknow.

Many others are also opting online qurbanis through various sites that assure Qurbanis and distribution of the flesh among the poor in the traditional manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Qurbani Bakrid animal sacrifice Darul Uloom Darul Uloom Deoband
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp