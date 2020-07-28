PDP says committed to restore honour, August 5 a 'black day' in history of Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The People's Democratic Party said Tuesday that it was committed to the restoration of honour and dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and termed August 5 as the "black day" in the history of the erstwhile state.

"August 5 marks a black day in the constitutional history of J&K, when solemn commitments made by the same Parliament and in the Constitution of India were annulled for a majoritarian goal of bulldozing the country into one saffron colour," the party said in a statement attributed to its "senior leaders".

However, no leader was named in the press release issued by the PDP to mark its 21st foundation day as party president Mehbooba Mufti is a week short of completing one year under detention.

Referring to the move to withdraw the special status of J&K, the party alleged that this was in violation of all the commitments made to the people of the erstwhile state.

The PDP said the "unconstitutional measures" have had an impact on J&K worse than that of the worst natural calamity.

"The state was dismembered, downgraded, humiliated and stripped of its dignity.

This has not just devastated the foundations of the trust people of J&K had put in the Constitution of India but also created ripples all around," it alleged.