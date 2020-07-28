STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Saradha scam-accused Kunal Ghosh, actor-MP Nusrat figure in list of Trinamool spokespersons

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has named 12 of its leaders as national spokespersons and 22 as state level spokespersons, according to a statement issued by the party.

Published: 28th July 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: In a surprise move, the ruling TMC in West Bengal on Tuesday named former MP and Saradha scam-accused Kunal Ghosh as one of the party's 34 spokespersons for both national and state level.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has named 12 of its leaders as national spokespersons and 22 as state level spokespersons, according to a statement issued by the party.

Senior TMC leaders such as Derek O' Brien, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra, party MP Sougata Roy, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew and former party MP Sugato Bose are among those named as national spokespersons, while Ghosh along with actor-MP Nusrat Jahan Ruhi, Omprakash Mishra, and Subrata Mukherjee figure in the state-level list.

Ghosh was the CEO of Saradha Media, an arm of the Saradha Group which was busted in 2013 for its illegal operations.

He was arrested on November 23, 2013, by the Bidhannagar Police for alleged involvement in a ponzi scam.

The TMC had reportedly suspended him from the party just two months before his arrest on the charge of anti-party activities.

Ghosh had claimed that several TMC leaders were also involved in the scam.

Sources in the party, however, said the leadership did not send him any official suspension notice, and Ghosh, too, never claimed to have received one.

The former Rajya Sabha MP, who was in jail till October 2016, is currently out on bail.

"I had read in the newspapers that the party had suspended me. But I have never received any communication from the party in this regard. I was always in touch with the party. I am thankful to our leader Mamata Banerjee for allowing me to serve as spokesperson," Ghosh told PTI.

Over the past three years, he was seen attending various TMC programmes and had even shared the dais with party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the July 21 Martyrs day rally from 2017-19.

He had also conducted a press conference, as a part of a TMC sympathizers' group, and spoke in favour of the party and the state government during the 2018 panchayat polls.

Last week, the TMC supremo had effected a major reshuffle in the organisation, inducting several new faces and axing some old guards, with a thrust on strengthening the party in areas where it has yielded ground to challenger BJP.

The rejig in the party was expected, given the growing challenge from the BJP, which emerged as the main opposition party by winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state last year, bringing down the TMC tally to 22 from 34.

West Bengal is scheduled to go to polls in April-May next year with Banerjee completing a decade in office.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Mitra Sougata Roy Sugato Bose Kunal Ghosh Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Trinamool
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp