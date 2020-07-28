Sushant Singh Rajput's father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, others for 'abetting' actor's suicide

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: A four-member team from Patna police reached Mumbai to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput after his father, KK Singh, lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide.

Alongside Rhea, the FIR has been lodged against Sandhya Chakraborty, Shaubik Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Shoubik Chakraborty, Samual Miranda, Shruti Modi and others.

KK Singh has accused Rhea of extortion and making a transaction of Rs 15 crores from Sushant's bank account and demanded for a probe to ascertain the accounts into which the money was eventually credited to.

In the FIR, Singh mentioned that Rhea left with Sushant's residence with his credit card, cash, laptop, important documents and doctors' receipts on June 8, which incidentally happens to be the day Sushant's former manager Disha Salian died by suicide.

Later, Rhea blocked Sushant’s number on her cell and the actor feared that Rhea could have blamed him for Disha's death as she had threatened to frame him.

Singh added in the FIR that Rhea threatened Sushant about making his medical records public to prove him 'mad' after which the actor feared that no one would give him work.

Police sources added that Sushant's father, KK Singh had furnished all details known to him about his son's life in Mumbai.

The FIR was lodged with Rajivnagar PS in Patna and sources say that it was registered at the initiative of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

According to IG Patna Sanjay Singh, the FIR (241-B/2020) under 341, (wrongful restraint) 420, (cheating) 306, (abetment of suicide), and 342 (wrongful confinement) sections of the IPC.

Singh refused to divulge further details since the matter is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Production, was questioned in the same case at Mumbai's Amboli police station on Tuesday after filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was also summoned by the police a day prior.

So far, statements of 41 people have been recorded in this case.

Director Karan Johar is also likely to be grilled by both Patna and Mumbai police teams in the investigation.

After Sushant’s demise on June 14, there has been a continuous demand to CBI probe by fans and politicians including LJP chief Chirag Paswan, BJP leader Rameshwar Chaurasia, JAP leader Pappu Yadav among others.

Sushant was found hanging inside a room of his Bandra residence.

(With Online Desk inputs)