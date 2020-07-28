STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sushant Singh Rajput's father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, others for 'abetting' actor's suicide

In the FIR, Singh mentioned that Rhea left with Sushant's residence with his credit card, cash, laptop, important documents and doctors' receipts on June 8.

Published: 28th July 2020 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakroborty (Photo | Rhea Chakraborty, Instagram)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

PATNA: A four-member team from Patna police reached Mumbai to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput after his father, KK Singh, lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the Bollywood actor's suicide.

Alongside Rhea, the FIR has been lodged against Sandhya Chakraborty, Shaubik Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Shoubik Chakraborty, Samual Miranda, Shruti Modi and others.

KK Singh has accused Rhea of extortion and making a transaction of Rs 15 crores from Sushant's bank account and demanded for a probe to ascertain the accounts into which the money was eventually credited to.

In the FIR, Singh mentioned that Rhea left with Sushant's residence with his credit card, cash, laptop, important documents and doctors' receipts on June 8, which incidentally happens to be the day Sushant's former manager Disha Salian died by suicide.

Later, Rhea blocked Sushant’s number on her cell and the actor feared that Rhea could have blamed him for Disha's death as she had threatened to frame him.

Singh added in the FIR that Rhea threatened Sushant about making his medical records public to prove him 'mad' after which the actor feared that no one would give him work.

Police sources added that Sushant's father, KK Singh had furnished all details known to him about his son's life in Mumbai.

The FIR was lodged with Rajivnagar PS in Patna and sources say that it was registered at the initiative of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

According to IG Patna Sanjay Singh, the FIR (241-B/2020) under 341, (wrongful restraint) 420, (cheating) 306, (abetment of suicide), and 342 (wrongful confinement) sections of the IPC.

Singh refused to divulge further details since the matter is under investigation.

Meanwhile, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Production, was questioned in the same case at Mumbai's Amboli police station on Tuesday after filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was also summoned by the police a day prior.

So far, statements of 41 people have been recorded in this case.

Director Karan Johar is also likely to be grilled by both Patna and Mumbai police teams in the investigation.

After Sushant’s demise on June 14, there has been a continuous demand to CBI probe by fans and politicians including  LJP chief Chirag Paswan, BJP leader Rameshwar Chaurasia, JAP leader Pappu Yadav among others.

Sushant was found hanging inside a room of his Bandra residence.

(With Online Desk inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Bollywood Rhea Chakraborty Bihar police
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp