Won’t lie about Chinese intrusion even if my political career goes to hell: Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stepping up attack over on the centre over Chinese intrusion in Ladakh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Monday said he doesn’t care if stating truth costs him his political career and that those lying about Chinese presence on India’s land are not patriotic and nationalistic.

“Now, it is pretty clear that the Chinese have entered our territory. This disturbs me. It makes frankly my blood boil. Hiding the truth is anti-national. Bringing it to people’s attention is patriotic. How can some other nation just come into our territory?” he said in a video message, as part of series on the India-China standoff at the LAC.

On how he would react to people who say his questions to PM Modi on China weakened India, Rahul said, “If you want me to lie that the Chinese have not entered this country, I am not going to lie. I will simply not do it. I do not care if my whole career goes to hell. I am not going to lie.”

“So frankly, I do not care if it costs me politically. I do not care if I have no political career at all after that. But I am going to say the truth as far as Indian territory is concerned. As an Indian, my number one priority is the nation and its people,” he added. This was the fourth video in series.

Reacting sharply at the former Congress chief’s remark, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narsimha Rao said, “Rahul Gadhi refuses to learn from his past mistakes. He doubted the bravery of the soldiers after the surgical strike. He followed it up again after the Balakot strike. He’s again committing the same mistake by making false claims on the standoff with China in East Ladakh.”

The BJP, incidentally, has scaled down reactions to Gandhi, who has been posting regular short video commentaries on standoff with China.

Rahul’s 4th video in series

Congress ex-chief Rahul Gandhi has been tweeting along with over-a-minute-long videos, as part of a series launched by him on the India-China face-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. This 4th such video in the series.