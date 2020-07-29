STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Air pollution can cut short life by 10 years

The Centre announced the National Clean Air Programme to reduce particulate pollution by 20-30% relative to 2017 levels by 2024.

Published: 29th July 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2020 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Air Pollution

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  If you haven’t taken air pollution seriously, it is time you did. A new report warns bad air can cut short average Indian life expectancy by as much as 5.2 years. 

Those living in north Indian cities, where pollution levels are higher than other parts of the country, may see their life expectancy cut short by u 10 years.

Life expectancy in Uttar Pradesh is projected to drop by 8.6 years, while residents of Lucknow — the most polluted city according to the report — stand to lose 10.3 years. Lucknow’s current pollution levels are 11 times more than WHO norms. 

The national capital is close behind, with Delhi residents set to lose as much as 9.4 years. According to the report released on Tuesday by the Energy Policy Institute at University of Chicago, India is the world’s second most polluted country.

It says 1.4 billion people live in areas where the annual average particulate pollution level exceeds WHO guidelines. Plus, 84% live in areas where it exceeds India’s own air quality standards.

“Particulate pollution has sharply increased over time. Since 1998, average annual particulate pollution has increased 42 percent, cutting 1.8 years off the life of the average resident over those years. A quarter of India’s population is exposed to pollution levels not seen in any other country, with 248 million residents of northern India on track to lose more than 8 years of life expectancy if pollution levels persist,” says the report. 

The Centre announced the National Clean Air Programme to reduce particulate pollution by 20-30% relative to 2017 levels by 2024.

“Though NCAP goals are non-binding, if India does achieve this reduction, it would lead to remarkable health improvements: a nationwide reduction of 25%, the midpoint of the NCAP’s target, would increase national life expectancy by 1.6 years, and by 3.1 years for Delhi residents,” it adds. 

“The Air Quality Life Index shows not only the damage but also the enormous gains that can be made with policies to address it (air pollution),” said Michael Greenstone, director, EPIC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air pollution
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp