Assam CM visits flood and erosion-hit areas; distributes relief material

A total of 56,71,029 people have been affected from 5,305 villages, according to the flood report.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressing a press conference in Guwahati Friday Dec. 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DHEMAJI:Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday visited and flood and erosion hit areas in the State. He visited the Jiadhal river site, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, where floods have caused huge damage.

The Chief Minister also visited Bhujgaon in Dhemaji district and distributed relief materials among the affected people.

"The Jiadhal river, a tributary of Brahmaputra has caused huge damage during the present spate of floods. Visited Bhujgaon in Dhemaji district distributed relief materials among the affected people with colleagues," the CM tweeted on Wednesday morning.

According to the report by the Assam government, river Brahmaputra is flowing above danger Level at Neamatighat (Jorhat), Tezpur (Sonitpur); Goalpara (Goalpara), Dhubri (Dhubri); Dhansiri (S) at Numaligarh (Golaghat); Jia Bharali at NT Road Crossing (Sonitpur) and Kopili at Dharamtul (Nagaon).

One person died at Bokakhat in Golaghat district, taking the toll to 104 in the flood till July 28, this year.

A total of 56,71,029 people have been affected from 5,305 villages, according to the flood report.

A total of 22 districts have been affected in the State. These include Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Chirang, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Nalbari, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Kamrup, Kamrup (M), Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Cachar, West KarbiAnglong and, Karbi Anglong.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed at 8 locations in the State namely---Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Cachar.

SDRF has also been positioned in 40 different locations in Assam. 

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal Assam flood
